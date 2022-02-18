Advertisement

LPD: Man found asleep inside stolen car with meth

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who was asleep inside a stolen car that had been spray painted.

On Tuesday, around 7 a.m., LPD said a man started his blue Dodge Avenger and left it unlocked to warm up in the street, off Bridger Road and Laramie Trail in northwest Lincoln.

LPD said the vehicle was stolen minutes after the victim left it.

On Thursday around 4:15 a.m., officers were sent to check on a suspicious Dodge Avenger off 17th and Dakota Streets.

Officers said they found a 22-year-old man asleep in the driver’s seat. LPD said the man eventually woke but was lethargic and unresponsive to questions.

Officers searched the vehicle and confirmed it was the vehicle that had been stolen from Bridger Road, according to police.

LPD said responding officers also found a bag containing methamphetamine.

Various parts of the exterior of the vehicle had been spray painted and the man had dried spray paint on his fingers, police said.

The man was evaluated at a local hospital and eventually arrested for theft by receiving over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief.

