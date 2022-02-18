LPS announces new principals at Cavett, Humann and Wysong

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools named three new principals on Friday.

The administrators will finish the school year with their current schools and start their new duties July 1, 2022.

“These established school leaders have proven through their service to be dedicated to the success of students,” said LPS Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson.. “We know they will build upon the legacy already established in each building and continue the pursuit of excellence for their students.”

The new principals include:

Cavett Elementary School: Elliott Elementary School Principal Kathleen Dering will replace Jeff Vercellino, who was selected to be the first principal for the new Ada Robinson Elementary School. Dering has been the principal at Elliott since 2013. Prior to Elliott, she was the principal at Beattie Elementary School. She came to Lincoln from Oklahoma, where she served as a principal, assistant principal and teacher. Dering earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Missouri and her master’s degree at Kansas University.



Humann Elementary School: Pershing Elementary School Principal Jamie Cook has been selected as the next principal for Humann. Cook has served as the principal at Pershing since 2017. Prior to that she was the coordinator at Sheridan Elementary School, the instructional coach at Elliott Elementary, and taught at Elliott and Belmont elementary schools. Cook obtained her Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane University, and her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. She will replace Sharon Eickhoff, who was selected to help open Ada Robinson Elementary School next fall as the assistant principal.

Wysong Elementary School: Morley Elementary School Principal Stephanie Drake returns to Wysong as the next principal. Drake was the assistant principal at Wysong until she was named the principal at Morley Elementary School in 2018. She also has served as coordinator at Zeman Elementary School and taught at Adams Elementary School. Drake earned her bachelor’s degree at Buena Vista University and her master’s degrees at Concordia University and Doane College. She replaces Randy Oltman, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

