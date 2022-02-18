LPS holds student-teacher bootcamp to recruit new teachers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With staffing shortages in schools and additional stress on teachers, student-teachers who are interviewing with LPS said they are still motivated and that the future of education looks promising.

“I think education is in for a really good batch of teachers,” said Antonio Hamersky, an English Education major at UNL and student-teacher at LPS.

Lincoln Public Schools interviewed student-teachers like Hamersky. He grew up in Lincoln Public Schools and wants to make a difference in the classroom.

“It is one of the most important moments in my life being here right now,” Hamersky said. “I would love to work within LPS and give back.”

As most teachers deal with the effects of the pandemic, student-teachers said they are motivated to take on the job.

“As I’ve been in the classroom, I see the struggles that other teachers are dealing with,” Hannah Johnson said. Johnson is studying elementary education at Union College and is also a student-teacher.

“What keeps me going everyday is seeing those kids and seeing how much they need teachers to be there who love and support them and care about their success,” Johnson said.

LPS hires about 300 teachers each year. Thursday, the district had 130 student-teachers interview with school principals.

“Having that opportunity today to bring them in to do an interview fair and to discuss them landing their dream job and being part of Lincoln Public Schools is a really exciting thing for us in the face of all the other adversity we face,” said Eric Witt, recruitment coordinator at LPS.

Hamersky hopes to lead his own classroom in the future.

“I think about the future in education a lot, almost everyday. What is it going to look like in 20 years? What is it going to look like in 40 years?” Hamersky said. “I want to be apart of that.”

LPS also holds two symposiums each year, one in the spring and one in the fall, to help student teachers with their resumes, interview questions and to prepare them for the application process.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.