LPS removes mask requirement inside buildings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is updating its mask wearing guidance to match the recent announcement by the health department. The health department is letting the mask mandate expire Friday at midnight.

LPS said face coverings will now be recommended instead of mandatory inside all LPS buildings when physical distance cannot be maintained.

Face coverings will continue to be required for all students and staff riding on buses to and from school per the U.S. Department of Transportation requirement.

“We will return to allowing all visitors and volunteers in schools during the school day, however, for the safety of all students we are not allowing visitors into the cafeteria during meal times.”

LPS said it will adjust face covering protocols as necessary to address changing conditions. According to LPS, “Requirements may change for a specific school building, program, classroom or setting based on number of positive cases, community test positivity rate, outbreaks, community conditions and risk of spread.”

LPS said staff and families will continue to receive email notifications for their school anytime there is a positive COVID-19 case in their building within 48 hours prior to onset of symptoms, or test date if the positive case is asymptomatic.

