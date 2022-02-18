Advertisement

Manufacturer Abbott recalls powdered infant formulas

(WAFB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Amid a Food and Drug Administration investigation and four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport in its Sturgis, Mich. manufacturing plant, infant formula manufacturer Abbott has recalled several varieties of powdered formulas, including some that are used by Nebraska’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Programs for Women, Infants, and Children, better known as WIC.

No Abbott liquid formulas, powder formulas, or nutrition products from other Abbott facilities are impacted by the recall. Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy, as well as other serious symptoms in infants.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if all of the following are true:

  • The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and
  • The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and
  • The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Abbott has also developed a web-based tool to determine if your formula was included in this recall. You can check your formula’s lot number, located at the bottom of your formula container.

If your product is affected by the recall, do not use it and go to similacrecall.com for a refund or replacement, depending on how the product was acquired or the type of product. You should seek safe, alternative feeding options and talk to your pediatrician or healthcare provider. You can also call Similac customer service at (800)

For WIC participants who were issued formula that is recalled, visit the Nebraska WIC Program webpage for more information.  For questions about the WIC program, please contact Nebraska’s WIC office at (402) 471-2781.

