Nelly headlining Adams County Fairfest

Nelly will take the stage as the Saturday entertainment for the Adams County Fairfest.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Diamond selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap artist Nelly is set to take the stage as Saturday, July 16 entertainment at the Adams County Fairfest in Hastings.

Nelly embarked on his music career with Midwest hip hop group St. Lunatics, in 1993 and signed to Universal Records in 1999.

Nelly entered the spotlight with the release of Country Grammar in 2000, spending seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and spawning the massive hits “Ride Wit Me”, “Country Grammar”, and “E.I.”. The album landed Nelly four Grammy Award nominations and sold over nine million copies worldwide.  

Country Grammar is Nelly’s best-selling album to date, selling over 8.4 million copies in the United States.

Other acts performing at Fairfest include:

  • Wednesday – July 13- Ned LeDoux
  • Thursday – July 14 - Larry Fleet & Randall King- *special guest of Larry Fleet*
  • Friday – July 15 - Walker Hayes

Tickets will go on sale starting March 15 at 8:00 a.m. They can be purchased by calling the Adams County fairgrounds office at 402-462-3247 or by going on our website at www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com.

