NU President Carter, supporters testify on university recovery fund proposals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska system has an economic impact of $5.8 billion, that’s according to a new independent analysis. University leaders are hoping this impact can be beneficial as they press lawmakers for a chunk of pandemic relief money.

The Nebraska Legislature is trying to decide how to divide nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan dollars. President Ted Carter is pleading his case. He states for every dollar the state invests in the University of Nebraska, the NU system generates $9 in return.

“I am here today, not only in support of LB703, but all eight bills that you’ll hear today,” President Ted Carter said Thursday.

President Carter along with four chancellors and 30-plus students brought forward eight bills to the appropriations committee to invest federal relief dollars into workforce development and research initiatives.

“These one-time federal funds offer our state a one-time opportunity, not only to recover from the pandemic, but to grow our economy and quality of life,” President Carter said.

The bills ask for a total of $185 million including $50 million for UNL to establish an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity center.

“This new data center with more artificial intelligence computing and cybersecurity capabilities will help Nebraska business, agribusiness and agriculture producers protect their data and boost real-time data availability,” said Ronnie Green, UNL Chancellor.

Other bills touch on agriculture, rural healthcare, cancer research, STEM education, counterterrorism and more. Of the eight bills, two stand out to Carter the most.

“Bringing our best aspects of the UMNC out to Kearney to create a brick and mortar schoolhouse there to create the medical professionals of the future for rural Nebraska,” President Carter said.

The other is support for an agricultural technical research center on the Innovation Campus.

“We’re going to make a difference for generations of Nebraskans to come with arguably once-in-a-lifetime money coming through the American Rescue Plan,” President Carter said.

There’s no timeline on when the appropriations committee will decide how to spend the money. If voted out of committee, it’ll head to the senate floor. The legislative session is about halfway over.

