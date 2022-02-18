Advertisement

NU President Carter, supporters testify on university recovery fund proposals

President Carter and others testify for relief funding
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska system has an economic impact of $5.8 billion, that’s according to a new independent analysis. University leaders are hoping this impact can be beneficial as they press lawmakers for a chunk of pandemic relief money.

The Nebraska Legislature is trying to decide how to divide nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan dollars. President Ted Carter is pleading his case. He states for every dollar the state invests in the University of Nebraska, the NU system generates $9 in return.

“I am here today, not only in support of LB703, but all eight bills that you’ll hear today,” President Ted Carter said Thursday.

President Carter along with four chancellors and 30-plus students brought forward eight bills to the appropriations committee to invest federal relief dollars into workforce development and research initiatives.

“These one-time federal funds offer our state a one-time opportunity, not only to recover from the pandemic, but to grow our economy and quality of life,” President Carter said.

The bills ask for a total of $185 million including $50 million for UNL to establish an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity center.

“This new data center with more artificial intelligence computing and cybersecurity capabilities will help Nebraska business, agribusiness and agriculture producers protect their data and boost real-time data availability,” said Ronnie Green, UNL Chancellor.

Other bills touch on agriculture, rural healthcare, cancer research, STEM education, counterterrorism and more. Of the eight bills, two stand out to Carter the most.

“Bringing our best aspects of the UMNC out to Kearney to create a brick and mortar schoolhouse there to create the medical professionals of the future for rural Nebraska,” President Carter said.

The other is support for an agricultural technical research center on the Innovation Campus.

“We’re going to make a difference for generations of Nebraskans to come with arguably once-in-a-lifetime money coming through the American Rescue Plan,” President Carter said.

There’s no timeline on when the appropriations committee will decide how to spend the money. If voted out of committee, it’ll head to the senate floor. The legislative session is about halfway over.

More information on the eight bills can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
West of 17th and Washington Streets
Body found with “considerable burns” in Lincoln Wednesday morning
West of 17th and Washington Streets
LPD identifies man found dead with “considerable burns”
Zane Knopp
LPD: Man held down by witnesses after hitting 2 cars in apartment parking lot
A female former Lincoln firefighter is suing the City of Lincoln, alleging discrimination based...
Fired female firefighter suing City of Lincoln

Latest News

President Carter and others testify for relief funding
President Carter and others testify for relief funding
Pieloch Pet Adoption Center re-opens to the public
Pieloch Pet Adoption Center re-opens to the public
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS holds student-teacher bootcamp to recruit new teachers
LPS Student-Teacher Boot Camp