Advertisement

Pieloch Pet Adoption Center re-opens to public after two years

If you’re looking for a furry friend to bring into your life, the process just got easier at...
If you’re looking for a furry friend to bring into your life, the process just got easier at the Capital Humane Society.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for a furry friend to bring into your life, the process just got easier at the Capital Humane Society.

The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center is opening back up to the public this week. This comes after nearly two years of appointments only. The center, which is located near 70th Street and Highway 2, has had 19 adoptions so far this week. Those with the Capital Humane Society said it was a good time to reopen because it’s a slower time of year.

“It’s great having the public back into the adoption center,” said Matt Madcharo, Interim Executive Director. “It gets more people through the doors to see the animals which increase adoptions. It basically removes that barrier or hurdle for people who are interested in adopting.”

The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center currently has quite a few critters that need to be adopted. They’re open Tuesday - Friday 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Noon - 5 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West of 17th and Washington Streets
Body found with “considerable burns” in Lincoln Wednesday morning
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Zane Knopp
LPD: Man held down by witnesses after hitting 2 cars in apartment parking lot
West of 17th and Washington Streets
LPD identifies man found dead with “considerable burns”
Omaha animal abuse case
Nebraska Humane Society details conditions of animals retrieved in January; two arrested on felony warrants

Latest News

Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS holds student-teacher bootcamp to recruit new teachers
LPS Student-Teacher Boot Camp
The Lancaster County Jail, which opened in 2014, reaches close to capacity at times throughout...
Lancaster County Jail population has county officials concerned, coming up with solutions
Lancaster County keeping close eye on jail population
Lancaster County keeping close eye on jail population