Pieloch Pet Adoption Center re-opens to public after two years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for a furry friend to bring into your life, the process just got easier at the Capital Humane Society.

The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center is opening back up to the public this week. This comes after nearly two years of appointments only. The center, which is located near 70th Street and Highway 2, has had 19 adoptions so far this week. Those with the Capital Humane Society said it was a good time to reopen because it’s a slower time of year.

“It’s great having the public back into the adoption center,” said Matt Madcharo, Interim Executive Director. “It gets more people through the doors to see the animals which increase adoptions. It basically removes that barrier or hurdle for people who are interested in adopting.”

The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center currently has quite a few critters that need to be adopted. They’re open Tuesday - Friday 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Noon - 5 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.