Random Acts of Kindness Week: Lincoln Facebook group helping those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Random Acts of Kindness Week comes to an end, 10/11 NOW is highlighting a Facebook group taking kindness to the next level and spreading it throughout the Lincoln community.

Even though this week calls for “random” acts of kindness, the group is making kindness not so random anymore.

Amanda Carmen Gershon is an admin for the Facebook group Free Stuff Lincoln Nebraska. The group has roughly 16,000 members all with the same mission to help others.

“There’s a lot of people in the community that just get forgotten and this is a way to make sure they don’t get forgotten,” Gershon said, “It’s really been overwhelming to see Lincoln come together like we always have.”

She became an admin during October of 2021 and is now looked on as the leader of the group. Gershon takes on a bulk of the responsibilities, with a free food pantry right in front of her house.

“It’s all right here for right now,” Gershon said, “I’m fortunate enough to have a large basement and that’s where it all happens. It’s a little disorganized but we get through it.”

Throughout life Gershon did take some time away from Lincoln, but said her hometown is so important to her she decided to come back and the pandemic was an opportunity to help her community.

“Everyone just kind of forgot how to take care of each other because we’re so focused on taking care of ourselves, but if we work together and take care of each other we will be that type of community again that people love to live in,” Gershon said.

She explained the Facebook page is designed for everyone, no matter the struggle they’re going through.

“We recently did a drive for an expecting mother whose leaving a domestic violence situation,” Gershon said, “I have diapers and wipes and clothes and bottles, everything she could possibly need. Even baby shower decorations because in her position she’s not able to have a baby shower. It’s been a really moving experience to see how generous people can be.”

Gershon wants to make it clear that the group is a safe space to ask for help and for people to get help.

“Donations just show up at my front door all the time,” she said, “I get up in the morning and someone’s filled my fridge and pantry, it’s really a beautiful thing and that’s what Lincoln is all about.”

The group is always looking for donations and needs change throughout the year. The best way to help the group or ask for help is by heading to their Facebook page.

