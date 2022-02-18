Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
West of 17th and Washington Streets
LPD identifies man found dead with “considerable burns”
A female former Lincoln firefighter is suing the City of Lincoln, alleging discrimination based...
Fired female firefighter suing City of Lincoln
Grand Island man dies following accident
Mario Martinez
LPD: Man threatens ‘Do you want to live or die’ then punches stranger

Latest News

Sales of medical and recreational marijuana combined brought in $217 million in tax money for...
Supporters skeptical of reworked medical marijuana bill
Gov. Ricketts wants Nebraska to be more competitive with tax plan
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry
Fortenberry trial set for March 15 in California
The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
New Nebraska lake proposal draws questions, concerns
Sen. Brett Lindstrom (left) announced that Hastings developer Dave Rippe would be his running...
Hastings developer tapped as Lindstrom’s running mate