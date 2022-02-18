Advertisement

Volunteer firefighters battle large barn fire just outside west Lincoln

Volunteer firefighters work to put out a large barn fire on a property at SW 44th & W Peach...
Volunteer firefighters work to put out a large barn fire on a property at SW 44th & W Peach Friday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple fire departments worked to extinguish a large barn fire in western Lancaster County early Friday morning.

The flames broke out around 5:45 a.m. at a property near SW 44th & W Peach.

A 10/11 reporter at the scene could see only the walls of the barn still standing. Everything else had appeared to have collapsed during the fire. Firefighters were working to put out remaining hot spots from the smoldering pile.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, as well as the total amount of damage done.

Southwest, Malcolm, and Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Lincoln Fire & Rescue and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

