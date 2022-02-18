Weekend Forecast: Cooler Saturday, Mild Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of the area will be cooler Saturday, but temperatures should still be above average for this time of the year. Sunday looks to be seasonably mild and not as breezy. Much of next week should be cold with some chances for precipitation.

Saturday looks to be cooler in Eastern Nebraska versus Western Nebraska. This will be due in part to the eastern part of the area starting the day with northeast winds that eventually become south in the afternoon. Winds should be light in the morning, then become 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds will be from the south throughout the day Saturday in the western part of the area. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Sunday is going to be mostly sunny, seasonably mild and not as breezy. Highs look to be in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

A cold front will move through the area Sunday night into Monday morning. This front is going to have arctic air behind it. That much colder air is going to move in and stick around through the middle of next week. Low and high temperatures will be well below average Tuesday through Thursday. There is a chance of rain and snow Monday, then a chance of snow Monday night into Tuesday. Another chance of snow arrives Thursday. It is too early to talk about amounts, but measurable snow is possible for at least part of the area for each round. Stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead.

