Will IRS woes impact your tax return?

By Mary Moloney
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The IRS says the combination of paper processing and the pandemic is crippling the agency, which could impact your tax return.

Plagued by staffing shortages, old technology and more work to administer pandemic programs like stimulus checks, the IRS also is struggling to communicate with taxpayers.

“This past year was the most challenging year taxpayers and tax professionals have ever experienced,” said taxpayer advocate Erin Collins.

Collins testified at a Senate finance committee hearing that the IRS toll-free line only answered 11% of calls it received last year, adding those who visited the Where’s My Refund site online rarely got an answer.

The IRS is creating surge teams to shrink the massive backlog of tax returns and address taxpayer confusion.

Even so, the IRS warns this year’s return could be delayed.

Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to modernize its systems.

“Paper is the IRS’ kryptonite, and the agency is buried in it,” Collins said.

