10/11 Now Investigates: chronic offenders in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There’s a group of 39 Lincoln people who have been booked into the Lancaster County Jail 20 or more times in the last five years, according to documents 10/11 NOW requested. The same documents show there are some who have been booked more than 50 times in just five years.

Lancaster County Corrections director, Brad Johnson said these people, who 10/11 NOW isn’t identifying, are usually struggling with mental health or substance use disorders.

“This is a segment of population that aren’t getting the support needed to help stabilize their condition and then they have reoccurring problems fitting into society at large,” said Rick Vest, Lancaster County Commissioner.

10/11 NOW pulled recent citations for all 39 people on the list and found 77% of them are listed by officers as transient. When you look at the top re-offender, who has been booked into jail 71 times since 2017, nearly all of the tickets they got in 2022 and 2021 are for trespassing. It’s a similar story for the second-highest with 67 book-ins.

CenterPointe’s Amy Borchers said these are complex situations.

“Their minds are altered,” Borchers said. “They’re struggling. There’s a big difference between being a criminal and being someone struggling with mental health and substance use disorders.”

They’re also costing tax payers. If all 39 people spent a day in jail, as roughly 65% of inmates do, each time they were booked it would amount to more than $147,000 in five years. This cost, to stay in a facility not suited to meet their needs.

“The Lancaster County Jail unfortunately doesn’t have the resources they need,” said Borchers.

Johnson said they have a psychiatrist and other medical professionals on staff.

“We provide services as best we can but it’s not an ideal environment,” said Brad Johnson, director of Lancaster County Jail. “It’s not a therapeutic environment”

The county is drafting plans for a facility that would serve these kinds of people with intense needs who have nowhere else to go.

“If we can develop this facility and have folks who deal with this type of situation or with these needs and can provide support for them and transition them back into the community maybe that would reduce recidivism,” said Johnson.

The county is teaming up with the problem-solving courts to come up with plans for the facility, but it’s still early on in the process. Lancaster County Commissioners said right now the county has funding in place to support a project like this and it’s a top priority for the board.

