HS Basketball scoreboard- Friday, Feb. 18

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 18.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Omaha Bryan 52, Omaha South 48

Osceola 58, High Plains Community 27

Potter-Dix 2, Minatare 0 (FORFEIT)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 48

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Kearney Catholic VS Adams Central

@ Alliance: Sidney VS Alliance

@ Alma: Arapahoe VS Alma

@ Amherst: Broken Bow VS Amherst

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Pleasanton VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arthur County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Arthur County

@ Auburn: Johnson County Central VS Auburn

@ BDS : Meridian VS BDS

@ Battle Creek: O’Neill VS Battle Creek

@ Bishop Neumann: Lincoln Christian VS Bishop Neumann

@ Bloomfield: Wausa VS Bloomfield

@ Blue Hill: Heartland Lutheran VS Blue Hill

@ Boyd County: Summerland VS Boyd County

@ Brady: Sandhills/Thedford VS Brady

@ Burwell: Twin Loup VS Burwell

@ Cambridge: Bertrand VS Cambridge

@ Cody-Kilgore: Ainsworth VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus Lakeview: Central City VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus Scotus: Aquinas Catholic VS Columbus Scotus

@ Creek Valley: Wallace VS Creek Valley

@ Creighton: Ponca VS Creighton

@ Crofton: Boone Central VS Crofton

@ Cross County: Friend VS Cross County

@ David City: Clarkson/Leigh VS David City

@ Deshler: Lawrence-Nelson VS Deshler

@ Diller-Odell: Parkview Christian VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Arcadia/Loup City VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ East Butler: Shelby-Rising City VS East Butler

@ Elba: CWC VS Elba

@ Elkhorn Valley: Osmond VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elkhorn: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Elkhorn

@ Elm Creek: Hi-Line VS Elm Creek

@ Exeter-Milligan: Dorchester VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Falls City: Fairbury VS Falls City

@ Gering: Scottsbluff VS Gering

@ Gothenburg: Ogallala VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island: Lincoln Pius X VS Grand Island

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Winnebago VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Norfolk Catholic VS Hartington Cedar Catholic

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Centura VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Heartland: Sandy Creek VS Heartland

@ Hemingford: Crawford VS Hemingford

@ Holdrege: Aurora VS Holdrege

@ Hyannis: Morrill VS Hyannis

@ Kearney: Millard North VS Kearney

@ Kimball: Mitchell VS Kimball

@ Lakota Tech, SD: Bridgeport VS Lakota Tech, SD

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Wynot VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lewiston: Tri County VS Lewiston

@ Lincoln East: Papillion-LaVista VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Boys Town VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln North Star: Fremont VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Northeast: Norfolk VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Louisville: Elmwood-Murdock VS Louisville

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Howells-Dodge VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Madison: Wisner-Pilger VS Madison

@ Malcolm: Ashland-Greenwood VS Malcolm

@ Maxwell: Loomis VS Maxwell

@ McCool Junction: Giltner VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Johnson-Brock VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Dundy County Stratton VS Medicine Valley

@ Millard South: Omaha North VS Millard South

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Walthill VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ North Bend Central: Fort Calhoun VS North Bend Central

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Paxton VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ Omaha Central: Bellevue West VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Nebraska Christian VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Concordia: Arlington VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Northwest

@ Overton: Gibbon VS Overton

@ Palmer: Fullerton VS Palmer

@ Palmyra: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Columbus VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Pawnee City: Southern VS Pawnee City

@ Plainview: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Plainview

@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Gross Catholic VS Plattsmouth

@ Randolph: Hartington-Newcastle VS Randolph

@ Ravenna: Ord VS Ravenna

@ Raymond Central: Schuyler VS Raymond Central

@ Red Cloud: Franklin VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: Central Valley VS Riverside

@ Santee: West Holt VS Santee

@ Silver Lake: Shelton VS Silver Lake

@ South Platte: Hitchcock County VS South Platte

@ Southern Valley: Axtell VS Southern Valley

@ Southwest: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Southwest

@ Spalding Academy: St. Edward VS Spalding Academy

@ St. Mary’s: Elgin Public/Pope John VS St. Mary’s

@ St. Paul: Grand Island Central Catholic VS St. Paul

@ Stanton: Tri County Northeast VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Freeman VS Sterling

@ Stuart: North Central VS Stuart

@ Superior: Sutton VS Superior

@ Sutherland: Chase County VS Sutherland

@ Syracuse: Milford VS Syracuse

@ Tekamah-Herman: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Thayer Central: Fillmore Central VS Thayer Central

@ Twin River: Humphrey St. Francis VS Twin River

@ Valentine: Gordon-Rushville VS Valentine

@ Wahoo: Norris VS Wahoo

@ Wakefield: Homer VS Wakefield

@ Wayne: Pierce VS Wayne

@ West Point-Beemer: Archbishop Bergan VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Centennial VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Harvard VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Wood River: Kenesaw VS Wood River

@ Yutan: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Yutan

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Omaha South 2, Omaha Bryan 0 (FORFEIT)

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Sidney VS Alliance

@ Holdrege: Aurora VS Holdrege

@ Kearney: Millard North VS Kearney

@ Lincoln East: Papillion-LaVista VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln North Star: Fremont VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Northeast: Norfolk VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Pius X: Grand Island VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Millard South: Omaha North VS Millard South

@ Omaha Central: Bellevue West VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Northwest

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Columbus VS Papillion-LaVista South

