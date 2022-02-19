HS Basketball scoreboard- Friday, Feb. 18
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 18.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Omaha Bryan 52, Omaha South 48
Osceola 58, High Plains Community 27
Potter-Dix 2, Minatare 0 (FORFEIT)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 48
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Adams Central: Kearney Catholic VS Adams Central
@ Alliance: Sidney VS Alliance
@ Alma: Arapahoe VS Alma
@ Amherst: Broken Bow VS Amherst
@ Ansley-Litchfield: Pleasanton VS Ansley-Litchfield
@ Arthur County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Arthur County
@ Auburn: Johnson County Central VS Auburn
@ BDS : Meridian VS BDS
@ Battle Creek: O’Neill VS Battle Creek
@ Bishop Neumann: Lincoln Christian VS Bishop Neumann
@ Bloomfield: Wausa VS Bloomfield
@ Blue Hill: Heartland Lutheran VS Blue Hill
@ Boyd County: Summerland VS Boyd County
@ Brady: Sandhills/Thedford VS Brady
@ Burwell: Twin Loup VS Burwell
@ Cambridge: Bertrand VS Cambridge
@ Cody-Kilgore: Ainsworth VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Columbus Lakeview: Central City VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Columbus Scotus: Aquinas Catholic VS Columbus Scotus
@ Creek Valley: Wallace VS Creek Valley
@ Creighton: Ponca VS Creighton
@ Crofton: Boone Central VS Crofton
@ Cross County: Friend VS Cross County
@ David City: Clarkson/Leigh VS David City
@ Deshler: Lawrence-Nelson VS Deshler
@ Diller-Odell: Parkview Christian VS Diller-Odell
@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Arcadia/Loup City VS Doniphan-Trumbull
@ East Butler: Shelby-Rising City VS East Butler
@ Elba: CWC VS Elba
@ Elkhorn Valley: Osmond VS Elkhorn Valley
@ Elkhorn: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Elkhorn
@ Elm Creek: Hi-Line VS Elm Creek
@ Exeter-Milligan: Dorchester VS Exeter-Milligan
@ Falls City: Fairbury VS Falls City
@ Gering: Scottsbluff VS Gering
@ Gothenburg: Ogallala VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island: Lincoln Pius X VS Grand Island
@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Winnebago VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic
@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Norfolk Catholic VS Hartington Cedar Catholic
@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Centura VS Hastings St. Cecilia
@ Heartland: Sandy Creek VS Heartland
@ Hemingford: Crawford VS Hemingford
@ Holdrege: Aurora VS Holdrege
@ Hyannis: Morrill VS Hyannis
@ Kearney: Millard North VS Kearney
@ Kimball: Mitchell VS Kimball
@ Lakota Tech, SD: Bridgeport VS Lakota Tech, SD
@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Wynot VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
@ Lewiston: Tri County VS Lewiston
@ Lincoln East: Papillion-LaVista VS Lincoln East
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Boys Town VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln North Star: Fremont VS Lincoln North Star
@ Lincoln Northeast: Norfolk VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Louisville: Elmwood-Murdock VS Louisville
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Lutheran High Northeast: Howells-Dodge VS Lutheran High Northeast
@ Madison: Wisner-Pilger VS Madison
@ Malcolm: Ashland-Greenwood VS Malcolm
@ Maxwell: Loomis VS Maxwell
@ McCool Junction: Giltner VS McCool Junction
@ Mead: Johnson-Brock VS Mead
@ Medicine Valley: Dundy County Stratton VS Medicine Valley
@ Millard South: Omaha North VS Millard South
@ Nebraska Lutheran: Walthill VS Nebraska Lutheran
@ Neligh-Oakdale: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ North Bend Central: Fort Calhoun VS North Bend Central
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Paxton VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ Omaha Central: Bellevue West VS Omaha Central
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Nebraska Christian VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha Concordia: Arlington VS Omaha Concordia
@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Northwest
@ Overton: Gibbon VS Overton
@ Palmer: Fullerton VS Palmer
@ Palmyra: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Palmyra
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Columbus VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Pawnee City: Southern VS Pawnee City
@ Plainview: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Plainview
@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Gross Catholic VS Plattsmouth
@ Randolph: Hartington-Newcastle VS Randolph
@ Ravenna: Ord VS Ravenna
@ Raymond Central: Schuyler VS Raymond Central
@ Red Cloud: Franklin VS Red Cloud
@ Riverside: Central Valley VS Riverside
@ Santee: West Holt VS Santee
@ Silver Lake: Shelton VS Silver Lake
@ South Platte: Hitchcock County VS South Platte
@ Southern Valley: Axtell VS Southern Valley
@ Southwest: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Southwest
@ Spalding Academy: St. Edward VS Spalding Academy
@ St. Mary’s: Elgin Public/Pope John VS St. Mary’s
@ St. Paul: Grand Island Central Catholic VS St. Paul
@ Stanton: Tri County Northeast VS Stanton
@ Sterling: Freeman VS Sterling
@ Stuart: North Central VS Stuart
@ Superior: Sutton VS Superior
@ Sutherland: Chase County VS Sutherland
@ Syracuse: Milford VS Syracuse
@ Tekamah-Herman: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Thayer Central: Fillmore Central VS Thayer Central
@ Twin River: Humphrey St. Francis VS Twin River
@ Valentine: Gordon-Rushville VS Valentine
@ Wahoo: Norris VS Wahoo
@ Wakefield: Homer VS Wakefield
@ Wayne: Pierce VS Wayne
@ West Point-Beemer: Archbishop Bergan VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Centennial VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Harvard VS Wilcox-Hildreth
@ Wood River: Kenesaw VS Wood River
@ Yutan: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Yutan
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Omaha South 2, Omaha Bryan 0 (FORFEIT)
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Alliance: Sidney VS Alliance
@ Holdrege: Aurora VS Holdrege
@ Kearney: Millard North VS Kearney
@ Lincoln East: Papillion-LaVista VS Lincoln East
@ Lincoln North Star: Fremont VS Lincoln North Star
@ Lincoln Northeast: Norfolk VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Lincoln Pius X: Grand Island VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Millard South: Omaha North VS Millard South
@ Omaha Central: Bellevue West VS Omaha Central
@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Northwest
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Columbus VS Papillion-LaVista South
