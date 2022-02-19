Huskers shoot for 15th home win in Pink Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team takes aim at its 20th win of the season and 15th victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena when the Huskers play host to Minnesota in the annual Pink Game on Sunday.

Tip-off between the Huskers (19-7, 8-7 Big Ten) and the Golden Gophers (12-15, 5-10 Big Ten) is set for 2 p.m. (CT) p.m. Live video will be provided to subscribers of B1G+, while Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch describe the action on the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM, Lincoln; ESPN 590 AM, Omaha), the Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska will be recognizing survivors and supporting those in their current battles with cancer while raising awareness of all types of the disease as part of Play4Kay Day at PBA.

The Huskers hope to bounce back from an 83-76 loss at Penn State on Thursday. Nebraska led 68-55 with 7:35 left, before the Lady Lions responded with a 15-0 run in the next 90 seconds. It marked NU’s first loss of the season when leading after three quarters. Nebraska was a perfect 19-0 when leading after three periods.

Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year front-runner Alexis Markowski continued her impressive season by leading the Huskers with 23 points and seven rebounds. Markowski, who is averaging 17.2 points and 8.9 rebounds the past 13 games as a starter, leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring (12.9 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg).

Markowski, a six-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, is the only Power Five freshman to average at least 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. The only other Big Ten freshman averaging double-figure points is Michigan State’s Matilda Ekh (12.2 ppg). Markowski owns five 20-point games and three 15-rebound efforts in the Big Ten. Three of her five double-doubles this year have come in February (Rutgers, Ohio State, Indiana).

Despite the loss, Nebraska showed its balance at Penn State by placing five in double figures for the second straight game. Isabelle Bourne had 15 points for her sixth straight double-digit effort.

Jaz Shelley had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists at PSU and continues to be the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 20 in the league in scoring (18th, 12.2 ppg), rebounding (10th, 7.1 rpg), assists (6th, 4.8 apg), steals (8th, 1.8 spg) and blocked shots (2nd, 1.2 bpg).

Sam Haiby added 11 points, five rebounds and six assists at Penn State.

