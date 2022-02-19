Nebraska National Guard helps plane who made emergency landing in a cornfield.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A small private plane had to make an emergency landing in a cornfield near Lincoln last week. What you might not know is the Nebraska National Guard was the first on the scene.

What started as a nighttime training flight for the Nebraska National Guard turned into an assist effort to help a private plane that had to make an emergency landing in a cornfield because of engine problems.

The helicopter crew heard the pilot’s distress call as they were getting back to the Lincoln Airport from a training exercise.

The pilot of the National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter said he knew the guard needed to help after hearing the plane’s call to traffic that they needed to land in a field.

The Medevac Helicopter with night-vision equipment was able to find the plane on the ground in a field near 112th Street and Havelock Avenue. They then relayed the exact location to first responders.

The crew’s paramedic checked on the pilot and passenger, who fortunately were not seriously hurt.

“I was just hoping that everybody was ok and we could help out,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3: Russell Kuhlman. “The whole crew was like ‘yeah let’s get out there.’ You fear for the worst and that starts to run through your mind everybody was more just wanting to make sure they were alright then anything.”

After a state trooper and an ambulance arrived, the guard helicopter crew took off and returned to the Army Aviation Support Facility at the Lincoln Airport.

The guard pilot said this is the first time in his career that he’s heard a private plane needing to make an emergency landing in a cornfield.

