Nebraska softball team opens day with 6-3 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team opened the day with a 6-2 win over Texas-Arlington (3-6). Sophomore Billie Andrews led the Huskers with two hits including a lead off homer to put the NU on the board first.

Courtney Wallace (4-1) recorded the start and the win in the circle for Nebraska. The senior pitched six innings, tallying six strikeouts. Kaylin Kinney pitched the final inning to finish the game for NU.

In the circle for the Mavs, Laura Henriksen (0-1) recorded the loss. Henriksen pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two hits and three runs. Morgan Max pitched for 3.2 innings, striking out three, but allowing five hits and three runs. Jessica Adams also pitched for UTA, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Billie Andrews got the Huskers on the board early with a lead off homer in the top of the first inning. This was Andrews fifth home run of the year.

The Big Red was able to add to the lead in the top of the second inning. Peyton Glatter had a lead off walk and advanced to second when Brooke Andrews reached on an error by the Mavs shortstop. With two on, Camyl Armendariz grounds out, but advances the runners to second and third. Abby Newlun followed, reaching on an error, scoring Glatter to make it 2-0. Max came in to pitch for Henriksen, but walks Billie Andrews. Cam Ybarra hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Brooke Andrews to make it 3-0. Sydney Gray was walked, but a strikeout from Abbie Squier ended the inning.

UTA responded in the bottom of the second inning. The Huskers recorded their first out with a lead off ground out, but Morgan Westbrook and Jadyn Erickson both add singles to put a runner in scoring position. Wallace recorded her second strikeout of the day for the second out of the inning. A wild pitch advanced the runners and a passed ball put the Mavs on the board 3-1. KJ Murphy singled to center field, scoring the runner to cut the lead to 3-2. The Huskers were able to get out of the inning after a ground out.

Both teams went three up three down in the third inning.

Nebraska extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Armendariz started the inning with a fly out. Newlun got on base after being walked. Billie Andrews hit a single up the middle. Ybarra added another single to center field, advancing Billie Andrews to second and scoring Newlun. Gray followed with a single to the right side, scoring Billie Andrews and advancing Ybarra to third. Squier reached on a fielder’s choice and Gray reached second on an error by the second fielder, scoring Ybarra to make it 6-2. Wallace lined out and Glatter struck out to end the inning.

The Huskers were able to hold the Mavs scoreless through the rest of the game despite allowing six hits.

The Huskers return to action at approximately 3:45 p.m. CT to face Northern Colorado. A live broadcast will be available on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the play-by-play call from Nate Rohr.

