Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash on I-80 near Pleasant Dale

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska State Patrol is currently responding to a crash on I-80 westbound at mile marker 388 near Pleasant Dale.

Nebraska State Patrol and Seward County Deputies are at the scene of the crash.

The area was momentarily closed at around 9:30 a.m., but has since reopened.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more details.

I-80 has reopened in this area. Please be safe as you move through the area as crews remain on scene. https://t.co/bb5sB0YXEZ — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) February 19, 2022

