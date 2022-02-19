Advertisement

Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the Nebraska Women’s Basketball team.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the Nebraska Women’s Basketball team.

Scoggin was a junior guard from Dallas, Oregon. Her previous school was Westview/Salt Lake City CC.

Officials currently have no further statement or comment at this time.

This comes hours after associate head coach Chuck Love’s suspension.

This is an ongoing story, stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest updates.

