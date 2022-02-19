Sunday Forecast: Savor those Sunday 60s...’cuz winter is coming back !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday afternoon temperatures may approach record highs as much of the state heads into the 60s...but Old Man Winter is “lurking”...

Gusty south winds will continue Saturday night...helping to keep overnight lows well-above average. Temperatures should hold in the mid 20s to mid 30s for lows with readings rising later in the night as a warm front swings through and brisk south winds continue at 15-to-35 mph.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Spring will certainly be “in the air” on Sunday...as high temperatures head for the upper 50s to upper 60s across 10-11 Country. That’s 15-to-25° ABOVE average for late February. Fire danger will be high due to the dry air and warm readings...but winds are expected to diminish in the afternoon.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

DRAMATIC weather changes head our way as we begin the new work week...with an arctic cold front dropping south through the region. This will mean MUCH COLDER air across our region that will linger for most of the week...and a couple of chances for wintry precipitation.

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Parts of the state will also see dangerously cold wind chill temperatures during the overnight-and-early morning time frame this week...with “feels like” readings falling to -10-to-25° at times.

The best precipitation “chances” will come Monday night-into-Tuesday...and then again on Thursday. Most of the moisture is expected to fall as snow...but there could be some drizzle or freezing drizzle with the initial frontal passage Monday and Monday night. It’s a little early to talk about potential snow amounts...we’ll have more on that in later forecasts.

Tuesday 7am Skycast (KOLN)

Tuesday 7pm Skycast (KOLN)

Thursday 7am Skycast (KOLN)

Thursday 7pm Skycast (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day does show some improvement in our weather conditions by next weekend...with highs back int he 40s by Saturday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

