WATCH: Highlights of NSAA State Wrestling Championships (Feb. 19)
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are underway at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Competition runs through Saturday with more than 800 wrestlers chasing gold medals.
Click here for results for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships.
New this year is NSAA Girls Wrestling, whose state championships will run concurrently with the boys.
