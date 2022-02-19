WATCH: Highlights of NSAA State Wrestling Championships (Feb. 19)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are underway at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Competition runs through Saturday with more than 800 wrestlers chasing gold medals.

New this year is NSAA Girls Wrestling, whose state championships will run concurrently with the boys.

STATE HISTORY.



Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson pins her way to first place.

She's one of Nebraska's first girls state champs at 107.



