Advertisement

WATCH: Highlights of NSAA State Wrestling Championships (Feb. 19)

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are underway at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Competition runs through Saturday with more than 800 wrestlers chasing gold medals.

Click here for results for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships.

New this year is NSAA Girls Wrestling, whose state championships will run concurrently with the boys.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to significant declines in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Lincoln-Lancaster...
Lancaster County mask mandate expires at midnight
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
LPS removes mask requirement inside buildings
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating ‘racially hateful themed’ graffiti found in Dawes Middle School bathroom
Volunteer firefighters work to put out a large barn fire on a property at SW 44th & W Peach...
Volunteer firefighters battle large barn fire just outside west Lincoln

Latest News

Chuck Love suspended, Ashley Scoggin gone from women's basketball
Chuck Love suspended, Ashley Scoggin gone from women's basketball
A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
Huskers shoot for 15th home win in Pink Game
Nebraska softball team opens day with 6-3 win