Bay High helps LPS juniors and seniors learn creative skills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This fall, juniors and seniors from Lincoln Public Schools will gain hands-on experience in media and technology, in a one-of-a-kind classroom experience.

The Bay is turning into a high school for creative students wanting to get hands-on experience.

Bay High opens its doors this fall and will teach everything from coding, graphic design and photography. Bay High is a focus program in partnership with LPS focusing on creators.

The unconventional high school will be home to 50 juniors and 50 seniors at LPS. Students will spend half-days at Bay High where they can hone their creative skills and find their passion.

The founder of The Bay said the goal is to engage kids in education while giving them tools for their future.

“I think a lot of our kids don’t know where to go after high school,” said Mike Smith, Founder of The Bay. They’re really creative, they’re really passionate, they’re really talented but they don’t necessarily have a plan. Our hope is to really create this success track for them what does it look like when they graduate to have options and then follow up with them as they graduate.”

Smith said Bay High has an application for prospective students to make sure the program is a good-fit. So far, Bay High has 160 applicants.

Smith said applications are open until March 3 and encourage all creative students to apply.

