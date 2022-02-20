Advertisement

Don’t Quit fitness campaign launches in Nebraska

(PHOTO: @natgovfit Facebook page)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Nebraska schools may get an upgrade to their fitness centers.

The state has been selected to kick off the 2022 “Don’t Quit” fitness campaign.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has teamed up with fitness celebrity Jake Steinfield for the endeavor. Steinfeld is the creator of Body by Jake.

Three schools in the state will receive a state-of-the-art upgrade.

Nominations will be taken until Wednesday, March 16.

