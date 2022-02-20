Don’t Quit fitness campaign launches in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Nebraska schools may get an upgrade to their fitness centers.

The state has been selected to kick off the 2022 “Don’t Quit” fitness campaign.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has teamed up with fitness celebrity Jake Steinfield for the endeavor. Steinfeld is the creator of Body by Jake.

Three schools in the state will receive a state-of-the-art upgrade.

Nominations will be taken until Wednesday, March 16.

We are announcing the launch of our DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign in ID, NE, ND & SD. Go to our website to get the app for a chance at a new $100K DON’T QUIT! Fit Center. @govricketts @govkristinoem @governorbradlittle @dougburgum @AnthemFDN @BodyByJake #fitness #fitnessmotivation pic.twitter.com/M3dQJohyyY — NatGovFit (@NatGovFit) February 16, 2022

