Hit TV show, American Pickers, coming to Nebraska

Mike Wolfe
Mike Wolfe(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -The American Pickers will be looking for sizable, unique collections and valuable antiques when they return to Nebraska in April.

The TV show is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” and learn the stories behind the items they find on The History Channel. They’re looking to meet characters with “remarkable and exceptional” items and hope to give historically significant objects new life while learning about America’s past along the way.

According to a press release, the pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC.

The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads on large, private collections or accumulation of antiques. Viewers are asked to send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.

