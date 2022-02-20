LPD investigates two burglaries in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln police responded two burglaries at Generation V and Casey’s Convenience Store on Sunday.

The first burglary occurred at the Generation V located at 3815 Old Cheney at around 12:27 a.m.

According to LPD, a glass door on the west side of the building was broken. At least three unknown individuals entered the building and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

The store sustained around $1,800 in damages.

The second burglary occurred at the Casey’s Convenience Store located at 1445 S. 17th Street at around 1:26 a.m.

LPD said the general alarm went off after the front window was destroyed by a rock. At least two unknown individuals entered the building and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

The store sustained around $2,000 in damages.

This is an ongoing investigation. LPD is examining whether the two cases are related due to similar aspects in both incidents.

