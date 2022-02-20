Advertisement

Waverly School District hosts donation drive

By Bria Battle
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Every student in school deserves to learn without distractions. The Waverly School District is making that possible with the Viking Support Station. It has helped more than 100 families in the district.

Four years ago, the Waverly School District started a community closet with clothes and shoes for their students. Now it has grown into the Viking Support Station, which serves not only students but their families.

Suitcases packed with clothes and bags with hygiene products filled the trunks outside of Waverly VFW on Saturday. Members with the Waverly School District collected donations for their Viking Support Station.

“It’s just great that these kids can go into school and not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Christi Etheridge, Parent, Waverly School District. “That they’ll have shoes, socks, that they’ll be warm.”

It began with a community closet with just clothes in 2017. They received so many donations beyond just clothing and needed additional space. The district opened the Viking Support Station last year. Eagle United Methodist Church stepped up and offered their space for the location.

“They can come in and get bedding and towels, clothing, kitchen items,” said Becky Schroeder, Special Education Teacher, Waverly School District. “Just anything they would need in the home to support the families”

The district holds donation drives once a month. Since opening the Support Station, they have helped over 100 families.

“I had a kiddo that needed some new shoes and so I said hey would you tell me what size and I’ll make that request,” said Schroeder. “And they were so appreciative and of course we didn’t just get like one pair of shoes. We got like five and so the child was so excited.”

The community joins together, meeting the needs of each student in the district so that they can just focus on learning.

“That’s one less stress in their life and kids should be able to be kids,” said Etheridge.

The food donations that are collected are split, half goes to the Waverly Food Bank and the rest goes to Eagle.

