$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a busy Saturday for Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as crews battled multiple fires throughout the day.

One of them was a house fire that broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning near 54th and Elkcrest Drive.

Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller tells 10/11 NOW that the fire was started by an improperly discarded cigarette on the back deck of the home. As the fire burned on the outside and began moving to the inside, smoke detectors alerted the family inside of the flames.

Chief Mueller says the family was able to safely exit the home, and a quick response from the first arriving firefighters allowed them to not only knock down the fire quickly, but also rescue a dog from inside.

Mueller says there was roughly $120,000 in damage done to the home, which displaced the occupants. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.