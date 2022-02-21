Advertisement

4th person in jail connected to Jan 16th Kearney murder

Chenoa Lemburg, 22, has been arrested for attempted robbery in connection to the deadly...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is now in jail in connection with a Jan. 16 Kearney murder.

Chenona Lemburg, 22, is charged with felony attempted robbery and was arrested Friday by Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies.

Lemburg is not the only person facing the attempted robbery charge.

On Feb. 11, Joseph Garcia was arrested following a traffic stop by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, in the area of 9900 Sioux Road, in Buffalo County.

He was arrested without incident on an attempted robbery warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. The Kearney Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in this arrest. Garcia was also shot and wounded during the Jan 16 incident.

On Jan. 16, Jared Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington, died of gunshot wounds at a residence near the UNK campus. So far, no one has been arrested for or charged with murder in his death.

Two other people are facing charges in connection with the murder.

Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin face felony weapons and drug charges in connection with the incident.

As for Lemburg and Garcia, they’re charged with with attempted robbery of Morris and Chamberlin.

Kearney Police said the murder happened in the 800 block of West 23rd St. Court records list the addresses for both Morris and Chamberlin as 823 West 23rd Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

