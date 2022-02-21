Celebrating Black History Month at the Malone Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of people gathered at the Malone Center Sunday afternoon to celebrate Black History Month and celebrate the legacy of the center’s founder.

The event honored Millard T. Woods and showcased local black artists, history exhibits and a business expo.

Stephanie Woods, the great-grandaughter of Millard T. Woods, was one of the recipients of the Millard T. Woods Community Service Award.

“Its overwhelming, its an honor it really is,” Woods said. “I never met him but I’ve done a lot of research on him and my mom and my uncle, he kind of paved the path for them because they followed in his footsteps. in some way I feel like I have too.”

The other two recipients were Kwabena A. Mensah and Nature Medicine Song Villegas.

The Malone Center said the awards were given based on their contributions to the community.

“All three of these outstanding individuals have done amazing community service work through 2021, not only 2021 thought but throughout their whole lives,” Ishma Valenti, the director of Community Engagement and Teen programming said. “We definitely want to recognize their time in 2021 making a difference in our community.”

Also featured at the celebration: a black business expo, an art show, and even an interactive exhibit to learn about black history.

The Malone Center said they wanted to bring the community together to not only celebrate their history, but to learn more about it.

Today, Stephanie is proud to carry on her great-grandfather’s legacy.

“It means a lot to me, black history has always been a part of me,” Woods said. “I’ve always been in the books with black history, so to have this today it’s an honor, it’s overwhelming. I’m happy.”

