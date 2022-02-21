Advertisement

Infrastructure deal includes money to fix 2019 flood damage

The Spencer Dam, which was destroyed by flooding in 2019
The Spencer Dam, which was destroyed by flooding in 2019(KTIV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The nation’s massive infrastructure bill includes $248 million to help repair damage from the 2019 flooding along the Missouri River.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the flood damaged most of the structures used to control the river in an area that stretches from Rulo, Nebraska, to St. Louis.

Dane Morris, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the intent is that once these structures are repaired, that they should be able to sustain a flood similar to 2019 better than they did previously.

The flooding three years ago breached levees, inundating tens of thousands of acres and forcing thousands from their homes.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
LPD investigates two weekend burglaries
The aftermath of a house fire that Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished very early Saturday...
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Nebraska COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall
Nebraska COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue falling
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man breaks window at Fat Toad bar, sisters arrested for obstructing peace officer