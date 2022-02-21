Love letters that spanned oceans and decades; Lincoln woman shares peek into parents’ life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bob and Ardell Roth’s is a love story that’s transcended oceans and generations. Their daughter, Mary Kay Roth of Lincoln, found her parents’ letters to each other during World War II tucked away in a dresser drawer after her parents had died, and shared them in a blog post on Valentine’s Day.

Mary Kay Roth created a blog post about her parents letters (pictured on her side) for Valentine's Day. (Madison Pitsch)

Roth said the correspondence was a gift from beyond the grave.

“There they were,” Roth said. “Tied up in pink ribbon, all the letters my dad had written my mother when he was stationed in the South Pacific in World War II.”

During a time of mourning, Roth was also getting a glimpse at her newly-married parents, as she said, ‘poised on the cusp of life.’

“You read these letters, and I know the end of the story,” Roth said. “I know they’re going to be married 72 years, I know they’re going to have four children, I know they’re going to have tough times. But, as they’re writing these letters, they don’t know any of that. It’s like peaking into somebody’s story.”

Bob’s letters to Ardell spanned February to October in 1945, recording the time her father spent stationed in New Caledonia in World War II with the Navy. Ardell was also in the Navy.

Bob’s letters include the mundane, and even mention the end of the war.

“Here are two people who are just longing for each other, and my dad who hasn’t always been a real incredibly articulate guy is writing these passionate letters to my mother,” Roth said. “In the end it gave me such peace and joy to know the beginning of their story and how happy they were and how much in love they were.”

Her dad returned to the states in time for Christmas that year. Bob and Ardell would go on to have four children, and Roth said they lived out the highs and lows of life together always in love.

In 2017, Ardell took a fall and later died that November. Bob had dementia at the time.

“He literally spent the next couple months looking for her, he just kept looking for her and wanted to know where she had gone,” Roth said. “He was looking for her morning, noon and night.”

Bob died two months later.

That’s when Roth found these letters, which she shared on her blog, 5 Women Mayhem this Valentine’s Day. Roth said there was great response.

“Everybody loves a love story, whether that’s 1945, or 2022,” Roth said. “Everybody loves a wonderful love story.”

