LPD: Couple destroys inside of north Lincoln gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a couple destroyed the inside of a north Lincoln gas station.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, LPD said Joshua Smallfoot went inside the Kwik Shop off 14th and Adams Streets when he was asked to leave because he wasn’t wearing a shirt.

LPD said Smallfoot then threw the cash register on the ground, destroyed a lottery machine and broke several shelving units, which included destroying the items on the shelves.

According to police, Smallfoot’s boyfriend, Dmarkaus Anderson, went in the store and punched Smallfoot in the face twice, then grabbed Smallfoot’s head and slammed it into a cooler door 11 times.

Police said Smallfoot became unconscious for a short time and when he woke up, he then proceeded to destroy more of the store.

LPD detained both Smallfoot and Anderson.

Smallfoot was injured and was evaluated at a local hospital, and according to police he appeared intoxicated.

Police said damage to the store and contents is estimated to be at least $7,000 and caused the store to be closed for at least a day to assess damage and make repairs.

Both men were arrested. Smallfoot is facing criminal mischief over $5,000 charges and Anderson is facing 3rd degree domestic assault charges.

