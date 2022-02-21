Advertisement

LPD: Man breaks window at Fat Toad bar, sisters arrested for obstructing peace officer

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two sisters after a man broke a window at a downtown bar.

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, LPD said officers heard glass breaking and people shouting at The Fat Toad, a bar off 14th and O Streets, and walked toward the bar to investigate.

LPD said responding officers found a 30-year-old man had just been removed from the bar for being belligerent and starting fights inside.

Police said the man became angry at this and smashed one of the bar’s large glass windows with both hands which caused him to bleed profusely from severe lacerations on his arms.

According to police, responding officers started to perform life-saving measures when they saw a 21-year-old woman run toward the man with her fist raised to hit him.

LPD said officers had to restrain the woman as she wildly flailed trying to hit the man.

Police said the woman did not know the man.

The woman’s sister, a 23-year-old woman, tried pushing officers away from the 21-year-old woman.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman was bleeding from a cut on her nose that was caused by flying glass from the window the man had broken.

LPD said the 21-year-old woman spit blood and phlegm in an officer’s face as she was being arrested.

Police said the man and 21-year-old woman were transported to a local hospital, where the man was maintained for treatment and the woman was treated and released.

The damage to the window is estimated at $200.

LPD said the man was cited and released for assault and vandalism

The 21-year-old woman was arrested for assault on a police officer with bodily fluid, 3rd degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. The 23-year-old woman was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
LPD investigates two weekend burglaries
The aftermath of a house fire that Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished very early Saturday...
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire
Nebraska legislative aide talks after Groene resignation

Latest News

Chenoa Lemburg, 22, has been arrested for attempted robbery in connection to the deadly...
4th person in jail connected to Jan 16th Kearney murder
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Couple destroys inside of north Lincoln gas station
Featured Pet - Cici
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Saturday house fire
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire