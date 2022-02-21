LPD: Man breaks window at Fat Toad bar, sisters arrested for obstructing peace officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two sisters after a man broke a window at a downtown bar.

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, LPD said officers heard glass breaking and people shouting at The Fat Toad, a bar off 14th and O Streets, and walked toward the bar to investigate.

LPD said responding officers found a 30-year-old man had just been removed from the bar for being belligerent and starting fights inside.

Police said the man became angry at this and smashed one of the bar’s large glass windows with both hands which caused him to bleed profusely from severe lacerations on his arms.

According to police, responding officers started to perform life-saving measures when they saw a 21-year-old woman run toward the man with her fist raised to hit him.

LPD said officers had to restrain the woman as she wildly flailed trying to hit the man.

Police said the woman did not know the man.

The woman’s sister, a 23-year-old woman, tried pushing officers away from the 21-year-old woman.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman was bleeding from a cut on her nose that was caused by flying glass from the window the man had broken.

LPD said the 21-year-old woman spit blood and phlegm in an officer’s face as she was being arrested.

Police said the man and 21-year-old woman were transported to a local hospital, where the man was maintained for treatment and the woman was treated and released.

The damage to the window is estimated at $200.

LPD said the man was cited and released for assault and vandalism

The 21-year-old woman was arrested for assault on a police officer with bodily fluid, 3rd degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. The 23-year-old woman was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

