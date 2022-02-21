Markowski takes seventh B1G Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski captured her seventh Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honor of the season, when the conference announced its award winners on Monday afternoon.

Markowski, a 6-3 forward/center out of Lincoln Pius X High School, averaged a double-double (16.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg) to help the Huskers produce the 18th 20-win season in program history. She opened the week with her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and career highs of 15 rebounds and two blocked shots in Nebraska’s 72-55 win over No. 5 Indiana (Feb. 14) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The victory margin was the largest in school history for the Huskers over a top-five opponent.

She followed with a 23-point, seven-rebound effort at Penn State (Feb. 17). It was Markowski’s fifth 20-point scoring performance in Big Ten play and came on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. She scored eight of Nebraska’s 15 points in the fourth quarter and her three-point play with 7:35 left put the Big Red up 68-55.

Markowski closed the week with 15 points, nine rebounds, a block and a steal in Nebraska’s 93-70 pounding of Minnesota at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.

A leading candidate for Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-America honors, Markowski is the only conference freshman leading her team in scoring (13.0 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg) on the season. She has been at her best in Big Ten action, averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while hitting 55.1 percent of her shots from the field, including 52 percent (13-25) of her three-point attempts. She also ranks second among the Huskers in blocks and third in steals during conference games-only.

Markowski is the only Power Five conference freshman to average at least 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game on the season.

Markowski and the rest of the Huskers head to Wisconsin Wednesday for their final regular-season Big Ten road game. Tip-off between Nebraska and the Badgers is set for 6:30 p.m. (CT), with live video coverage provided to subscribers of B1G+. Free live audio coverage from the Huskers Radio Network will begin at 6 p.m. (CT) on Huskers.com.

