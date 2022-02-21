Advertisement

McGowens picks up fourth straight Big Ten Freshman Honor

(Jordyn Senstock/Nebraska Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens earned his fourth consecutive Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honor on Monday as the Big Ten announced its weekly awards.

McGowens posted a game-high 25 points against Maryland, his fourth performance of 25-or-more points this season en route to collecting his seventh Big Ten weekly freshman honor. McGowens’ effort was highlighted by going 14-of-15 from the foul line.  With his performance, which also included three rebounds and a steal, he moved into second place on NU’s freshman scoring list and 10th place on the Huskers’ freshman rebound charts.

McGowens’ seven weekly awards ties for second all-time since the Big Ten began presenting weekly freshman honors in 2010-11. Only Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger with 12 has earned more than McGowens during his freshman campaign.  On the season, McGowens is averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, as he ranks first among conference freshmen in scoring and second in rebounding. McGowens has reached double figures in 15 of the Huskers’ last 16 contests.

The Huskers return to action on Tuesday night as they travel to Northwestern. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network.

