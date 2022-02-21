OPD: 4 injured in shooting outside north Omaha grocery store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting outside a north Omaha grocery store that left four people injured.

Lt. Nick Muller with the Omaha Police tells 6 News the shooting happened outside of the NBH Grocery store at 33rd and Decatur streets around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

“Officers located a victim at the scene and was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition since then three parties have shown up to Creighton hospital with injuries as well,” Muller said. “The investigation is ongoing, all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.”

The victim at the store is a 54-year-old man. The other three are 19, 21, and 22 years old.

No description of possible suspects was available, but police did not believe there was any further threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 Tps mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

