The return of Old Man Winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front has put an end to the warm temperatures we had on Sunday. For the Lincoln area, Monday will be a transition day with the high around 50 in the early afternoon hours and then slowly falling temperatures Monday afternoon. There will be a chance for snow late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Most locations will see less than an inch of snow. Cold temperatures continue on Wednesday and Thursday with another chance for snow on Thursday.
Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. High temperature will be around 50 degrees early Monday afternoon and then temperatures dropping to the 30s by late in the day. North wind will develop 15 to 20 mph with gusts up up to 35 mph.
Mostly cloudy, windy and cold Monday night with a chance for a few snow showers or flurries. Lows in the lower teens with a north wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Some patchy freezing drizzle will also be possible after midnight into Tuesday morning.
Most of Nebraska will see an inch of snow or less. Northern Nebraska could see 1 to 3 inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday.
A chance for snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle Tuesday morning and cold. Wind chills will be from 5 to 15 below in the Lincoln area. Any snowfall accumulation will be less than an inch. Windy and cold Tuesday afternoon with some sunshine possible. Highs in the upper teens with a north wind 20 to 30 mph and occasional gusts between 35 and 40 mph.
Cold temperatures will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with another chance of snow on Thursday. Temperatures will moderate as we head into the weekend.
