The return of Old Man Winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front has put an end to the warm temperatures we had on Sunday. For the Lincoln area, Monday will be a transition day with the high around 50 in the early afternoon hours and then slowly falling temperatures Monday afternoon. There will be a chance for snow late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Most locations will see less than an inch of snow. Cold temperatures continue on Wednesday and Thursday with another chance for snow on Thursday.

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. High temperature will be around 50 degrees early Monday afternoon and then temperatures dropping to the 30s by late in the day. North wind will develop 15 to 20 mph with gusts up up to 35 mph.

Colder and blustery Monday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold Monday night with a chance for a few snow showers or flurries. Lows in the lower teens with a north wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Some patchy freezing drizzle will also be possible after midnight into Tuesday morning.

Much colder Monday night with very cold wind chills. (1011 Weather)

Most of Nebraska will see an inch of snow or less. Northern Nebraska could see 1 to 3 inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday.

Heaviest snowfall will be in northern Nebraska tonight and Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Some snow and freezing drizzle possible in northern Nebraska Monday night and Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

A chance for snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle Tuesday morning and cold. Wind chills will be from 5 to 15 below in the Lincoln area. Any snowfall accumulation will be less than an inch. Windy and cold Tuesday afternoon with some sunshine possible. Highs in the upper teens with a north wind 20 to 30 mph and occasional gusts between 35 and 40 mph.

Wind chill values 7 AM Tuesday morning. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. (1011 Weather)

Wind chill values in parts of northern and western Nebraska could be 30 to 35 below Tuesday morning. From 15 to 25 below in the wind chill advisory area. (1011 Weather)

Cold and windy Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Cold temperatures will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with another chance of snow on Thursday. Temperatures will moderate as we head into the weekend.

Several days with below average temperatures with a chance for some snow. (1011 Weather)

