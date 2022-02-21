Advertisement

Three exposed to chemical spill at Lincoln Premium Poultry

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were exposed to a chemical leak at Lincoln Premium Poultry Saturday.

Lincoln Premium Poultry is part of the Costco plant in Fremont. Two were taken to Methodist Fremont hospital, one was flown to Bryan West in Lincoln.

A hazmat team was also called in and it’s unclear if the plant is open or not Sunday.

Hazmat crews responding say it would be a long process according to the fire captain and the current conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
LPD investigates two burglaries in Lincoln
I-80 Westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 388 near Pleasant Dale at this time due to a...
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash on I-80 near Pleasant Dale
Nebraska legislative aide talks after Groene resignation

Latest News

The aftermath of a house fire that Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished very early Saturday...
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire
There will be a wide range of high temperatures across Nebraska Monday due to a cold front...
Winter returns this week
Celebrating Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month at the Malone Center
Waverly donation drive
Waverly School District Donation Drive