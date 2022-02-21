Advertisement

Winter returns this week

By Brandon Rector
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a well above average, spectacular Sunday, it is going to be much colder for the upcoming week. Well below average temperatures are in the forecast for most of next week. There are some chances for snow too.

A cold front with arctic air behind it will move through the area Monday. This will lead to wide range of temperatures across Nebraska. It is going to be breezy then windy with north winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph by late morning becoming 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph by late afternoon and continue into the evening. North winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are in the forecast for Tuesday. That will make it feel even colder. As of Sunday evening, there is a Wind Chill Watch in effect for much of North Central and Western Nebraska Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Wind chills could be as low as -40 in that area. There is a chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday afternoon and evening. Snow is possible Monday night through early Tuesday afternoon. The best chance looks to be in Northern Nebraska and the panhandle. That is where 1 to 3″ of snowfall accumulation is possible. Elsewhere, snowfall accumulation of a trace to 1″ is in the forecast. Tuesday will be cold with high temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Monday Morning Low Temperatures
Monday Morning Low Temperatures(KOLN)
There will be a wide range of high temperatures across Nebraska Monday due to a cold front...
There will be a wide range of high temperatures across Nebraska Monday due to a cold front moving through the area.(KOLN)
Tuesday Morning Low Temperatures
Tuesday Morning Low Temperatures(KOLN)
It will be cold and windy Tuesday.
It will be cold and windy Tuesday.(KOLN)
Wind Chill Watch in effect for part of the area Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
Wind Chill Watch in effect for part of the area Monday evening through Tuesday morning.(KOLN)
These are possible wind chills at 7am Tuesday.
These are possible wind chills at 7am Tuesday.(KOLN)

It remains cold Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures still in the single digits and teens. It should not be as windy. There is a small chance of snow in the first half of Wednesday. A better chance of snow develops Wednesday night into Thursday. While it is too early to discuss exact snowfall amounts, it looks like at least light snowfall accumulation is possible. Stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead. Friday through Sunday looks dry at this time. Friday will be cold. The weekend should be warmer than most of the upcoming week.

Wednesday Morning Low Temperatures
Wednesday Morning Low Temperatures(KOLN)
It will be cold again Wednesday.
It will be cold again Wednesday.(KOLN)
It will be much colder this week. There are some chances for snow too.
It will be much colder this week. There are some chances for snow too.(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
I-80 Westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 388 near Pleasant Dale at this time due to a...
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash on I-80 near Pleasant Dale
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
A Roanoke City Police car lights during a shooting in late January.
Saunders County farmers offer rewards to stop copper thefts

Latest News

Highs On Sunday
Sunday Forecast: Savor those Sunday 60s...’cuz winter is coming back !
A Sunday Walk On The Mild Side...
Kens Evening Forecast
It will be cooler in Eastern Nebraska versus Western Nebraska Saturday.
Weekend Forecast: Cooler Saturday, Mild Sunday
Cooler Saturday, Mild Sunday
Brandon's Friday Night Forecast