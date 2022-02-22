Advertisement

‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A singer who found fame on “America’s Got Talent” died Saturday.

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.

She talked about battling cancer when she performed an original song on the show in 2021. The performance earned her a rare and coveted “golden buzzer” from lead judge Simon Cowell, along with a standing ovation from the audience.

Her performance of “It’s Okay” has now racked up more than 200 million views. However, she pulled out of the quarterfinals due to her declining health.

In a statement, her family wrote, “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave so many through her music.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Couple destroys inside of north Lincoln gas station
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
The aftermath of a house fire that Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished very early Saturday...
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire
LPD investigates two weekend burglaries

Latest News

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale,...
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
It is going to be cold Tuesday with well below average high temperatures.
Cold and Windy Tuesday
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T shutting down its 3G network
In the middle of an affordable housing shortage, hundred of Afghan refugees in Nebraska need a...
Nebraska State Legislature aims to help refugees find new and safe homes
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine