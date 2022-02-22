Auburn family loses home to fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska family is working to move forward after losing their home to a fire over Presidents’ Day weekend.

Shawnee Snider said she never thought she’d come back from her family vacation to find her family home gone.

“I keep imagining all the stuff I left behind, and my favorite pillow, and just knowing where everything would be if i was able to come home like you’re supposed to be able to come home after vacation,” Snider said.

Snider found out about the fire from her Ring doorbell.

“It makes a little chiming noise when there’s motion,” Snider said.“I woke up to that and I went to look and I saw that it was flames in the corner.”

At the time of the fire, the family was 600 miles away in Deadwood, SD. Snider said her father, who is an amputee, and their three dogs were at home when the fire started.

“We just immediately packed up and told the front desk that our house is on fire we gotta go and we left,” she said.

Her father was able to escape the house and was only left with a few scrapes and bruises.

Snider said one dog made it out at the time of the fire, and the second dog was found hours later.

“A family friend heard whimpering from the back door and went down with a flashlight and found her in the water which was about waist deep,” Snider said.

The third dog didn’t make it. Snider said they don’t know what started the fire, but for now they’re staying in a hotel and planning their next steps.

“I keep expecting to turn the corner and actually it’ll be there but it’s starting to sink in that its gone.”

