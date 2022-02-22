Advertisement

Auburn family loses home to fire

An Auburn family lost their home to a fire over President's Day weekend.
An Auburn family lost their home to a fire over President's Day weekend.(10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska family is working to move forward after losing their home to a fire over Presidents’ Day weekend.

Shawnee Snider said she never thought she’d come back from her family vacation to find her family home gone.

“I keep imagining all the stuff I left behind, and my favorite pillow, and just knowing where everything would be if i was able to come home like you’re supposed to be able to come home after vacation,” Snider said.

Snider found out about the fire from her Ring doorbell.

“It makes a little chiming noise when there’s motion,” Snider said.“I woke up to that and I went to look and I saw that it was flames in the corner.”

At the time of the fire, the family was 600 miles away in Deadwood, SD. Snider said her father, who is an amputee, and their three dogs were at home when the fire started.

“We just immediately packed up and told the front desk that our house is on fire we gotta go and we left,” she said.

Her father was able to escape the house and was only left with a few scrapes and bruises.

Snider said one dog made it out at the time of the fire, and the second dog was found hours later.

“A family friend heard whimpering from the back door and went down with a flashlight and found her in the water which was about waist deep,” Snider said.

The third dog didn’t make it. Snider said they don’t know what started the fire, but for now they’re staying in a hotel and planning their next steps.

“I keep expecting to turn the corner and actually it’ll be there but it’s starting to sink in that its gone.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Couple destroys inside of north Lincoln gas station
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
The aftermath of a house fire that Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished very early Saturday...
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire
LPD investigates two weekend burglaries

Latest News

It is going to be cold Tuesday with well below average high temperatures.
Cold and Windy Tuesday
In the middle of an affordable housing shortage, hundred of Afghan refugees in Nebraska need a...
Nebraska State Legislature aims to help refugees find new and safe homes
New bill aims to help Afghan refugees
New bill aims to help Afghan refugees
Woman shares parents' WWII love letters
A love story that has transcended oceans and generations, Lincoln woman shares parents WWII letters