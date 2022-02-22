Advertisement

Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022

Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, also known as “Twosday.”(Alamance Regional Medical Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/AP) – A pair of new parents in North Carolina will have an easy time remembering when their baby girl was born.

Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, also known as “Twosday.”

According to the hospital, baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family.

Her mother, Aberli Spear, is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor and underwent treatments that made pregnancy unlikely.

The hospital says Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly – Judah means “praise.”

Aberli Spear, is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor and underwent treatments that made pregnancy...
Aberli Spear, is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor and underwent treatments that made pregnancy unlikely.(Alamance Regional Medical Center)

This year’s “Twosday” happens to fall on a Tuesday and won’t happen again for another 400 years in 2422.

Twosday isn’t the only date with a striking pattern. This century alone has had a couple Onesdays (1/11/11 and 11/11/11), and 11 other months with repetitions such as 01/01/01, 06/06/06 and 12/12/12.

We’ll hit Threesday, 3/3/33, in 11 years, and Foursday 11 years after that.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Couple destroys inside of north Lincoln gas station
The aftermath of a house fire that Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished very early Saturday...
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire
A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
Crews on scene of a house fire near 19th and Ryons in Lincoln.
LFR: House fire complicated by wind, frigid temperatures
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln

Latest News

American flags fly outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial...
Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction
Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.
Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in National Guard training accident
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Verdict reached in Arbery hate crimes trial
File photo of an at-home COVID-19 test.
Parents cautioned of possible toxic substance found in at-home COVID-19 test kits