Beatrice native Mak Hatcliff makes history at Doane

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mak Hatcliff, a Beatrice native and alumni of Beatrice High School, never imagined she would be breaking records in his first season at Doane, but that’s exactly what she’s done.

Hatcliff broke the single season scoring record as just a freshman in February, in a road loss to Dordt.

“It feels awesome, I try to work hard and so that’s just very rewarding to show that hard work pays off,” Hatcliff said. “I think it’s put me in a great place but I just have to keep working and keep reaching my goals.”

Doane women’s basketball head coach, Ryan Baumgartner, say’s he knew he had something special from the moment Hatcliff set foot on campus.

“It’s really crazy because you think, wow, she’s a freshman, and she just did this against one of the best conferences in the country - and hopefully she’s just going to keep getting better,” Baumgartner said.

It was a record previously held by fellow Beatrice grad Hanah Barnard, who was not only one of Hatcliff’s role models growing up, but is also the sister-in-law of Baumgartner.

“Hanah was like ‘oh man’ - she’s getting close I hear, but Hanah wants that for Mak,” Baumgartner said. “The competitive side of Hanah was like ‘dang’ but she’s really happy for Mak. They are both really similar in their competitive nature and that’s what makes them special.”

While a student at Beatrice, Hatcliff was a multi-sport athlete and didn’t always think she would end up playing college basketball.

“The gym has always been like a second home for me, so I just wasn’t ready to leave it,” Hatcliff said.

To cap off her freshman year, Hatcliff broke the single game scoring record with 42 points, in their win over Briar Cliff in the last game of the season on Friday.

