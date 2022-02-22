Cold and windy conditions Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Very cold and windy conditions expected Tuesday morning with scattered areas of light snow or flurries. Wind chills will range from around 10 to 30 degrees below zero across the state. Some sunshine is possible Tuesday afternoon, but it will still be windy and cold with the wind chill below zero even this afternoon. Cold temperatures expected tonight with wind chill values once again ranging from 15 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday morning. The cold continues on Thursday with a chance for some light snow.

Cloudy with scattered flurries or light snow this morning in the Lincoln area with no accumulation expected. Wind chill values this morning will be around 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Partly sunny, windy and continue cold this afternoon. Highs in the mid teens with a north wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Cold and windy. (1011 Weather)

Variable clouds and very cold tonight with lows around one degree below zero. Wind chills 15 to 25 degrees below zero with a north wind 15 o 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Bitterly cold and windy Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday and continued breezy and cold. Highs in the upper teens with a north wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values Wednesday morning will range from 15 to 25 degrees below zero.

Cold and blustery conditions continue. (1011 Weather)

Cold temperatures continue on Thursday with a chance of snow with some light accumulation possible. Friday will still be chilly but not as cold or as windy.

The weekend will be dry with high temperatures returning to average.

Temperatures will moderate by the weekend. (1011 Weather)

