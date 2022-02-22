Cold and Windy Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Arctic air moved into the area Monday behind a cold front. It is going to remain cold for much of this week. There are some chances for wintry precipitation through the middle of the week too.

There will be a chance of freezing drizzle and snow Tuesday morning so be aware of slick spots for the morning commute to work and school. At this time, most of the area should see very little to no accumulation. The best chance at light snowfall accumulation is in Northern Nebraska. It will be cold and windy with high temperatures in the single digits and teens. Winds will be from the north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. There is a Wind Chill Warning and Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday morning for much of Nebraska and a Wind Chill Advisory in Northern Kansas. Wind chills should remain below zero throughout the day Tuesday in Nebraska and Northern Kansas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Tuesday for part of Northern Nebraska.

Tuesday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

It is going to be cold Tuesday with well below average high temperatures. (KOLN)

Wind Chill Warning and Wind Chill Advisory in effect for parts of the area Monday night through Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

Wind chills at 7am Tuesday will be below zero across Nebraska and Northern Kansas. (KOLN)

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Northern Nebraska tonight into Tuesday. (KOLN)

Snowfall potential for Monday night through Tuesday (KOLN)

Wednesday looks to be cold, but not as windy. High temperatures should once again be in the single digits and teens for much of the area. There is a small chance of flurries and light snow showers during the day. A better chance of snow arrives Wednesday night into Thursday as an upper level trough moves through the region. At this time, light snowfall accumulation is possible. Thursday will be cold as well with high temperatures in the low teens to low 20s.

Wednesday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Well below average high temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday. (KOLN)

Friday and this weekend looks mostly sunny and dry for now. Friday should still be cold with high temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. The weekend will be milder with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

It will be cold through Friday. Best chances of snow will be Tuesday morning and Thursday. (KOLN)

