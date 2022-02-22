Advertisement

Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in National Guard training accident

Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning, forcing the closures on part of the mountain but leaving no crew members seriously hurt.

The Utah National Guard says the crash occurred during a standard training exercise on U.S. Forest Service land just outside the boundaries of Snowbird Ski Resort.

Both helicopters were damaged. Skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of fresh snow and clear skies said, from a nearby chairlift, they could hear a loud thud and see significant amounts of dust emanating from the crash site.

When it settled, some could see broken propeller blades in the wreckage.

