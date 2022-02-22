Advertisement

HS Basketball scoreboard- Monday, Feb. 21

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Monday, Feb. 21.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Aquinas Catholic 60, Twin River 21

Arcadia/Loup City 44, Ravenna 40

Chase County 55, Morrill 50

Columbus Lakeview 67, Columbus Scotus 50

Conestoga 49, Louisville 38

Deshler 31, Harvard 26

Elkhorn Valley 58, Madison 30

Gothenburg 51, Holdrege 34

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 52, McCool Junction 37

Meridian 44, Dorchester 34

Mitchell 47, Valentine 42

Niobrara/Verdigre 63, CWC 50

Omaha Brownell Talbot 65, Cedar Bluffs 19

Ord 51, Broken Bow 46

Osmond 60, Creighton 51

Pleasanton 68, Overton 54

Ponca 51, Crofton 37

Raymond Central 56, David City 45

Southern 66, Pawnee City 61

Southern Valley 59, Arapahoe 49

Superior 75, Alma 48

Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 41

Wilber-Clatonia 43, Syracuse 36

Wilcox-Hildreth 29, Heartland Lutheran 27

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

Creek Valley VS Banner County (at Potter-Dix JR/SR High School)

East Butler VS Central Valley (at Cedar Rapids)

Elba VS Palmer (at Fullerton)

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Adams Central 54, Aurora 45

Beatrice 45, Crete 32

Elkhorn North 67, Elkhorn 32

Holdrege 37, Lexington 28

Norris 74, Nebraska City 12

Northwest 55, Hastings 45

Omaha Duchesne Academy 52, Ralston 21

Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Bennington 57

Platteview 59, Omaha Mercy 55

Scottsbluff 68, Alliance 37

Sidney 56, Gering 49

South Sioux City 49, Schuyler 12

Waverly 51, Plattsmouth 17

York 38, Seward 33

