HS Basketball scoreboard- Monday, Feb. 21
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Monday, Feb. 21.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Aquinas Catholic 60, Twin River 21
Arcadia/Loup City 44, Ravenna 40
Chase County 55, Morrill 50
Columbus Lakeview 67, Columbus Scotus 50
Conestoga 49, Louisville 38
Deshler 31, Harvard 26
Elkhorn Valley 58, Madison 30
Gothenburg 51, Holdrege 34
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 52, McCool Junction 37
Meridian 44, Dorchester 34
Mitchell 47, Valentine 42
Niobrara/Verdigre 63, CWC 50
Omaha Brownell Talbot 65, Cedar Bluffs 19
Ord 51, Broken Bow 46
Osmond 60, Creighton 51
Pleasanton 68, Overton 54
Ponca 51, Crofton 37
Raymond Central 56, David City 45
Southern 66, Pawnee City 61
Southern Valley 59, Arapahoe 49
Superior 75, Alma 48
Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 41
Wilber-Clatonia 43, Syracuse 36
Wilcox-Hildreth 29, Heartland Lutheran 27
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
Creek Valley VS Banner County (at Potter-Dix JR/SR High School)
East Butler VS Central Valley (at Cedar Rapids)
Elba VS Palmer (at Fullerton)
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Adams Central 54, Aurora 45
Beatrice 45, Crete 32
Elkhorn North 67, Elkhorn 32
Holdrege 37, Lexington 28
Norris 74, Nebraska City 12
Northwest 55, Hastings 45
Omaha Duchesne Academy 52, Ralston 21
Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Bennington 57
Platteview 59, Omaha Mercy 55
Scottsbluff 68, Alliance 37
Sidney 56, Gering 49
South Sioux City 49, Schuyler 12
Waverly 51, Plattsmouth 17
York 38, Seward 33
