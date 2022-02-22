Advertisement

January traffic fatality toll

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -During the month of January 2022, 26 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 26 fatalities occurred in 23 fatal crashes.
  • Eight of the 21 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, seven were using seatbelts, and six had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • Nineteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.
  • There were four fatalities on the interstate, thirteen on other highways, and nine on local roads.
  • Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
  • Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
  • There were 24 fatalities in January of 2021.
  • Only 7 of the 21 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.
For the Daily Count, visit this website:

dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf

