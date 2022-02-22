January traffic fatality toll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -During the month of January 2022, 26 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

These 26 fatalities occurred in 23 fatal crashes.

Eight of the 21 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, seven were using seatbelts, and six had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Nineteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.

There were four fatalities on the interstate, thirteen on other highways, and nine on local roads.

Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.

There were 24 fatalities in January of 2021.

Only 7 of the 21 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.

During the month of January 2022, 26 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. (NDOT)

For the Daily Count, visit this website:

dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.