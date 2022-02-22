LFR: House fire complicated by wind, frigid temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of very cold temperatures and wind added to the difficulty of extinguishing a house fire Tuesday morning, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on fire in the Irvingdale Neighborhood, near 19th and Ryons, one block south of South Street, around 5:30 a.m.

On scene, crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the front of the home, but deteriorating weather conditions inside forced firefighters to attack flames from the outside, Fire Chief Dave Engler said.

The person who lives at the home was not on scene at the time of the fire, Chief Engler said. No other injuries were reported.

Chief Engler said crews would likely be on the scene for much of the day Tuesday putting out flames and keep neighboring homes from getting damaged.

Inspectors will launch an investigation into what started the fire.

